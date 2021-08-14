‘Lifetime contract right now’, ‘Different gravy’ – Many Fulham fans laud player following performance v Huddersfield

After letting a one-goal lead slip in their season-opening fixture against Middlesbrough last week, Fulham head coach Marco Silva would have been looking for a reaction against Huddersfield Town – and he certainly got it.

With a strong squad at his disposal, Silva would have been expected to guide the Cottagers past the Terriers with relative ease and that’s what happened in the end.

An entertaining first-half saw four goals shared between the two sides, with Fulham 3-1 up at half-time before having Harry Wilson sent off with less than 20 minutes in the match remaining.

But Ivan Cavaleiro’s brace sealed a comprehensive win for the visitors who will travel back to London with all three points.

It’s the scorer of Fulham’s third goal of the afternoon though who will attract the most attention and that is teenager Fabio Carvalho, who is looking to solidify himself as one of England’s top emerging talents.

Carvalho slotted in from close range to restore Fulham’s two-goal advantage and his goal comes after his head coach urged the 18-year-old to sign a new contract with the club, believing that Craven Cottage is the best place for the attacking midfielder to develop.

After playing a key part in today’s victory it appears that Silva’s words may be correct and Fulham fans have been absolutely loving Carvalho’s emergence into the first-team – including his performance at the John Smith’s Stadium.

