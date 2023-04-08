Sunderland played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday.

Ozan Tufan gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute, before Regan Slater missed a golden opportunity to double their advantage, firing straight at Anthony Patterson. They were made to pay for that miss when the hosts scored twice in two minutes, with goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo turning the game around, both assisted by Jack Clarke.

However, their lead did not last long and the Tigers equalised in the 25th minute when Allahyar Sayyadmanesh finished from a tight angle after Patterson parried Dimitrios Pelkas' shot into his path.

Liam Rosenior's men then took the lead in the 66th minute when Slater kept ball in play and cut inside to score, but once again they could not hold on as the Black Cats equalised through Amad Diallo's penalty, awarded after Alfie Jones brought down Clarke.

Clarke would then be involved again to put the hosts in front, finishing off a wonderful team move with nine minutes remaining, the Tigers, then, salvaged a point deep into stoppage time through Tufan's 98th-minute penalty.

The result does little to help the Black Cats' play-off hopes, with the Black Cats sitting 11th in the Championship table, six points from the top six with just six games remaining.

However, after what was an incredible encounter, it was Clarke's goal which got Sunderland fans talking in response to a tweet on the club's official Twitter account.

How did Sunderland fans react to Clarke's goal?

Clarke has been incredibly influential for the Black Cats this season, with 10 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions and his latest contribution had fans in no doubt about his quality.

However, some fans were left frustrated that their side's impressive attacking play against the Tigers was in contrast to their poor defending.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games, which has seen them fall out of play-off contention after an excellent first half of the season and some fans questioned why their side can't display this kind of performance level more consistency.

What's next for Sunderland?

The Black Cats are next in action when they make the trip to face relegation-threatened Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium as they look to keep their outside play-off hopes alive.

With tough fixtures against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Preston North End to come before the end of the season, Mowbray will know his side need to come away from South Wales with all three points.

If they can display the same attacking quality they showed against the Tigers, but tighten up at the back, they may still be able to be included in the top six conversation.