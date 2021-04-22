Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Lifetime contract please’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about one player after Birmingham draw

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest grabbed a dramatic late equaliser to ensure the points were shared against Birmingham City last night and many fans have been raving about defender Scott McKenna after the game. 

Chris Hughton’s side struggled to find their best at St Andrew’s yesterday and looked destined to lose the game to the relegation battling Blues after Marc Roberts headed them into the lead in the second half.

But deep into second-half stoppage time, they got their chance for a reprieve as McKenna was fouled going for a brave header and Lewis Grabban converted the subsequent penalty.

That was far from the central defender’s only contribution against Birmingham as he proved solid defensively once again – making five clearances and two interceptions, as well as blocking a shot and winning six of his nine ground and defensive duels (Sofascore).

The Scottish defender joined the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer and though his opportunities have been limited by injury this term, he looks to be building a strong partnership with Joe Worrall at the back.

There are areas that need work in this Forest side but Hughton looks to have the makings of a very impressive centre-back duo.

You can call yourself a true Nottingham Forest fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Reds quiz

1 of 20

What year were Nottingham Forest founded?

McKenna certainly seems popular among the City Ground faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on him after last night’s game.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lifetime contract please’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about one player after Birmingham draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: