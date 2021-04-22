‘Lifetime contract please’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about one player after Birmingham draw

Nottingham Forest grabbed a dramatic late equaliser to ensure the points were shared against Birmingham City last night and many fans have been raving about defender Scott McKenna after the game.

Chris Hughton’s side struggled to find their best at St Andrew’s yesterday and looked destined to lose the game to the relegation battling Blues after Marc Roberts headed them into the lead in the second half.

But deep into second-half stoppage time, they got their chance for a reprieve as McKenna was fouled going for a brave header and Lewis Grabban converted the subsequent penalty.

That was far from the central defender’s only contribution against Birmingham as he proved solid defensively once again – making five clearances and two interceptions, as well as blocking a shot and winning six of his nine ground and defensive duels (Sofascore).

The Scottish defender joined the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer and though his opportunities have been limited by injury this term, he looks to be building a strong partnership with Joe Worrall at the back.

There are areas that need work in this Forest side but Hughton looks to have the makings of a very impressive centre-back duo.

McKenna certainly seems popular among the City Ground faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on him after last night’s game.

Read their reaction here:

One of my fav players 💪 warrior ❤️ https://t.co/SxGmxTTzNP — Tom (@TomJ1994_) April 21, 2021

Lifetime contract please — Gregg (@_gregg_j) April 21, 2021

proper centre back — josh (@Inkultah) April 21, 2021

Absolute warrior — Dylan (@DylanJackson02) April 21, 2021

Thank god for our centre backs driving forward. Our most dangerous players. McKenna outstanding. #nffc — Adam Edwards (@AdamEdw) April 21, 2021

From this squad, there aren’t many I’d be sad to see leave. Love the partnership between Worrall and McKenna. Johnson and Mighten give hope for the future. And a controversial one – Yates. I just can’t dislike a player with that passion, who has come through the ranks #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) April 21, 2021

So, not good at all….really not

But

That pen…..👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻

And Scott McKenna is nearly already up to Tony Vaughan levels of legend with me…..he has the potential to be Coops level one day!!!#nffc — Freebs The Tree (@FreebsTheTree) April 21, 2021