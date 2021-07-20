‘Lifetime contract now’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to trialist’s brace in pre-season friendly v Bristol City

Portsmouth trialist Gassan Ahadme scored a brace against Championship club Bristol City today, as he continues to impress at the Hampshire club.

The 20-year-old has been on the books at Norwich City and he added two goals to his collection today after scoring a hat-trick against Havant & Waterlooville last week.

The Moroccan youth-team striker was amongst 10 trialists who featured against the National League South club last week, paving his way to start against the second-tier club today.

Ahadme scored a cushioned header after just five minutes and added a second on the stroke of half time from the penalty spot, helping Portsmouth into a two-goal advantage at the break.

The Spanish-born striker joined The Canaries in January 2019 following a trial period. Before his move to England, Ahadme featured in the third-tier of Spanish football but found himself at amateur club Gimnastic de Manresa at the time of his trial.

Upon joining the now Premier League club, he featured for both the club’s U18’s and U23’s, with Ahadme scoring seven goals in 18 Premier League 2 games.

It remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will make a move for the 20-year-old, but his goal-scoring record during this pre-season will not do him any harm whatsoever.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth fans reacted to the young forward’s brace today…

Just hand us the Champions League trophy. https://t.co/W5tJ96MWVz — Brad Sked (@Brad_Sked) July 20, 2021

If it’s the same lad who scored 3 other week there is no issue offering a 2 year deal and seeing what he can do week in week out https://t.co/6dsrQ0m12a — Roberto (@RobertoF657) July 20, 2021

Gassan is our Lord and Saviour. — Capi (@CapiTweets) July 20, 2021

Sign him up straight after the game — Callumdowstpfc (@CallumDowst) July 20, 2021

Lifetime contract now — Sam Williams (@SamWilliamsPFC) July 20, 2021

Ahadme needs to be signed up before the end of today. Midfield looks very competent, including Harness who is a constant danger. Not convinced by Bass — Lewis Peet (@LewPeet) July 20, 2021

Get the contract out for him at half time — James🐮 (@Jamesr02_) July 20, 2021

Get the contract out. Put it on the table. Let him sign it, let him put whatever number he likes, for what he’s done since he’s come in. Gassan's at the wheel man he’s doing it, he’s doing his thing. Pompey are back! — Ethan (@PUPethan) July 20, 2021