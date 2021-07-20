Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Lifetime contract now’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to trialist’s brace in pre-season friendly v Bristol City

Published

4 mins ago

on

Portsmouth trialist Gassan Ahadme scored a brace against Championship club Bristol City today, as he continues to impress at the Hampshire club. 

The 20-year-old has been on the books at Norwich City and he added two goals to his collection today after scoring a hat-trick against Havant & Waterlooville last week.

The Moroccan youth-team striker was amongst 10 trialists who featured against the National League South club last week, paving his way to start against the second-tier club today.

Ahadme scored a cushioned header after just five minutes and added a second on the stroke of half time from the penalty spot, helping Portsmouth into a two-goal advantage at the break.

The Spanish-born striker joined The Canaries in January 2019 following a trial period. Before his move to England, Ahadme featured in the third-tier of Spanish football but found himself at amateur club Gimnastic de Manresa at the time of his trial.

Upon joining the now Premier League club, he featured for both the club’s U18’s and U23’s, with Ahadme scoring seven goals in 18 Premier League 2 games.

It remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will make a move for the 20-year-old, but his goal-scoring record during this pre-season will not do him any harm whatsoever.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth fans reacted to the young forward’s brace today…


