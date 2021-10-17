‘Lifetime contract’, ‘Actually outrageous’ – Many Sunderland fans wax lyrical about one player v Gillingham

10-man Sunderland kept the pressure on the top two with a 2-1 win against Gillingham yesterday and many Black Cats fans have been waxing lyrical about Dan Neil.

Danny Lloyd put the home side ahead from the penalty spot 25 minutes into yesterday’s game at Priestfield but Aiden O’Brien arrived at the back post to turn in Sunderland’s equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

The Black Cats’ winner came from an unusual source as Tom Flanagan rose highest to nod his side into the lead nine minutes after the break – scoring his first goal since the 2019/20 campaign.

Elliot Embleton made things difficult for his teammates just beyond the hour mark when he flew into a rash challenge and was shown a straight red card but Lee Johnson’s side did enough to hold on and secure all three points.

That was thanks in no small part to Neil, who provided the assist for O’Brien’s equaliser and pulled the strings from central midfield all afternoon.

The 19-year-old worked hard defensively but it was his attacking output that caught the eye – adding four key passes and an assist (Sofascore).

Neil’s performance certainly caught the eye of the Sunderland fanbase, with many fans taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about him after the game…

Late to the party but love this cross for the first #SAFC goal. Dan Neil. What a player. pic.twitter.com/7XhKSifx25 — Michael Bowers (@MichaelBowers15) October 16, 2021

Dan Neil and Thorben today man 😎 #SAFC — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) October 16, 2021

Painful to watch 3 points is 3 points and Dan Neil has to be the the main man going forward – what a player #SAFC — Tyler Graham (@TylerGraham_) October 16, 2021

Dan Neil is actually outrageous isn’t he — Connor Smith (@ConnorSAFC1994) October 16, 2021

Dan Neil needs to have the ball more. Our best threats (and goal) have been when he is involved. #SAFC — Tom Perez (@thomasmperez) October 16, 2021

Dan neil lifetime contract — pat (@safc_pat) October 16, 2021

Exquisite again from Real Deal Dan Neil. 🤤 #SAFC — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) October 16, 2021