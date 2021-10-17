Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Lifetime contract’, ‘Actually outrageous’ – Many Sunderland fans wax lyrical about one player v Gillingham

Published

13 mins ago

on

10-man Sunderland kept the pressure on the top two with a 2-1 win against Gillingham yesterday and many Black Cats fans have been waxing lyrical about Dan Neil. 

Danny Lloyd put the home side ahead from the penalty spot 25 minutes into yesterday’s game at Priestfield but Aiden O’Brien arrived at the back post to turn in Sunderland’s equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

The Black Cats’ winner came from an unusual source as Tom Flanagan rose highest to nod his side into the lead nine minutes after the break – scoring his first goal since the 2019/20 campaign.

Elliot Embleton made things difficult for his teammates just beyond the hour mark when he flew into a rash challenge and was shown a straight red card but Lee Johnson’s side did enough to hold on and secure all three points.

That was thanks in no small part to Neil, who provided the assist for O’Brien’s equaliser and pulled the strings from central midfield all afternoon.

The 19-year-old worked hard defensively but it was his attacking output that caught the eye – adding four key passes and an assist (Sofascore).

Have Sunderland had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Brentford?

Neil’s performance certainly caught the eye of the Sunderland fanbase, with many fans taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about him after the game…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lifetime contract’, ‘Actually outrageous’ – Many Sunderland fans wax lyrical about one player v Gillingham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: