Life remains in Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of Premier League player

Sheffield Wednesday could still be successful with their pursuit of Dion Sanderson, with Wolves open to loaning the young defender out at this late stage of the summer.

Sanderson is expected to leave Wolves before the transfer window closes, with Sheffield Wednesday a potential destination.

As per Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are amongst the number of Championship clubs hoping to do a deal for Sanderson.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Has Liam Palmer ever been loaned out? Yes No

It’s claimed that Wednesday could get a loan deal done, with Wolves willing to allow the 20-year-old away from Molineux on a temporary basis.

Sanderson is no stranger to a loan spell in the Championship either.

Last year, Wolves sent him to Cardiff City for a spell, with the youngster making 10 appearances for the Bluebirds, impressing as he registered two assists.

Sanderson’s quality stretches beyond his performance, though, with the 20-year-old very versatile.

He’s comfortable at wing-back, as well as at centre-back in a three-man unit.

For Garry Monk, he’s leaning on a 3-5-2 system in the Championship, which has helped his side make a positive start to the new season.

They’ve got five points from four games, which has pulled them to -7 following their off-season deduction.

The Verdict

Sanderson would be a very good fit for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old needs a club that really suits his system, which Wednesday do down to the ground.

He would be such a big part of the squad at Hillsborough because of his versatility and Monk’s system of choice.

Fingers crossed for Wednesday that they can get this over the line eventually.

Thoughts? Let us know!