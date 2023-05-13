Sheffield Wednesday need a miracle after last night's thrashing at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Owls were beaten 4-0 by Peterborough United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final, which leaves them a mountain to climb in the decider at Hillsborough on Thursday.

Jack Taylor scored the opener after Cameron Dawson's mistake while Joe Ward's deflected long-range strike ensured the hosts went into the break 2-0 up.

Things quickly got worse for Wednesday as Kwamu Poku added a third and then after a period of Owls' pressure, Jonson Clarke-Harris headed in the fourth late on.

Sheffield Wednesday fans mock Derby County away support

Wednesday are facing Peterborough after their victory against Derby on the final day meant Paul Warne's side missed out on the top six.

The Hillsborough support were quick to mock Rams fans with chants of "staying down" on the final day - footage of which has resurfaced with their own promotion hopes hanging by a thread after last night's defeat.

That's caught the attention of supporters, who have been happy to remind Wednesday of how quickly things can change...