‘Life changing moment’ – Angel Rangel reacts to Swansea City throwback post

Angel Rangel has reacted to a throwback tweet from Swansea City.

On this day in 2011, Brendan Rodgers guided Swansea City into the Premier League. The current Leicester boss saw his old Swans side beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals, before defeating Reading 4-2 at Wembley.

Scott Sinclair was named Man of the Match that day after his hat-trick inspired Swansea to the win, and Rangel was also present that day.

The Spaniard – who now plays at QPR – spent nine years in South Wales, winning the League One title in 2008 and the League Cup in 2013, with promotion to the Premier League in-between. Here’s how he responded to Swansea’s tweet this morning:

Life changing moment for most of us! Unforgettable day! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/TkwsG044Y2 — Àngel Rangel (@arangelz) May 30, 2020

He made 374 appearances for the club during his time and even at 37-years-old, he’s still proving to be an influential player in the Championship today.

Since then, Swansea have suffered relegation back into the Championship but after a few contested seasons in the second-tier, Steve Cooper looks to be readying his side for a new promotion bid.

They started the season in fine form and looked like dark horses for an automatic promotion spot. But results have proved inconsistent since then, and now the Swans find themselves in 11th-place of the Championship table – three points off the top-six.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Has Bersant Celina ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The verdict

Rangel is a true Swansea legend. The club took a gamble on a once unknown Rangel and he more than asserted himself in the English game.

He’s a player that Swansea fans love and he still holds a lot of recognition for his time in South Wales, and could yet have a few more years of playing left in him as well.