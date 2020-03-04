‘Lies’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Clotet’s words on Bellingham amid Dortmund interest

Many Birmingham City fans have reacted to Pep Clotet’s comments over his decision to leave Jude Bellingham out of his side’s FA Cup tie with Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Clotet’s side have been in excellent form since the turn of the year, having gone 13 games unbeaten – but they face a tough task against Premier League side Leicester City on Wednesday.

Much of the Blues’ form has come down to improved and consistent performances from a number of first team players, whilst the most heralded performer has been 16-year-old Bellingham – who is in the middle of his breakthrough season at the club.

Three goals and three assists in his 31 league games thus far has seen Bellingham become one of the Championship’s most discussed players and links of a summer move to the Premier League have since developed.

Manchester United have been labelled with interest of late, whilst recent reports have claimed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are closing in on a deal which will break their club record transfer fee.

Following his omission from the squad to face Leicester, Blues boss Clotet has been forced to hand fans a reason for the decision, telling the club’s official website: “Jude is not going to play. He has played a lot of games and sometimes young players take longer to recover and they get minor knocks.

“I want him to have a complete fresh start for Saturday.

“I know that will disappoint some fans that he will not play against Premier League opposition tomorrow, but it’s my responsibility to help Jude get game time in the Championship.

“I want to respect recovery protocols and make sure he develops properly.”

Those comments have been met with doubt by Blues fans, who have come to the conclusion that Birmingham are protecting their prized asset admist the rumours of a bid from Dortmund.

Here are some of the latest comments to a tweet via the club’s official Twitter which shared Clotet’s comments:

Rubbish. No one cares about Saturday. Tonight’s the night, this is all we have last to play for. Go full pelt and try to cause an upset! — Lee Hinton (@LeeAHinton95) March 4, 2020

He was talking to Dortmund? Lol nah I don’t get not playing him. Of its true I’m happy with 35m and BVB is perfect for him. Don’t think they would but loan him back lads — Swanny (@Swanny1875) March 4, 2020

“Resting” I hope that’s the real reason, because if ever the fans found out that this was a lie to cover up a medical or Dortmund visit, there’d be quite a few unhappy people asking questions. — KJ Collier (@Kaje1875) March 4, 2020

If you’re lying to us I won’t be angry, I’ll just be very disappointed — Strings (@mxtch98) March 4, 2020

He’s probably in Dortmund meeting the manager in secret before his move in the summer — Thomas 🇪🇺 (@Thomas_Bcfc_) March 4, 2020

😭 lies — Nathan (@nathancarty112) March 4, 2020

I bet he was in Germany as sport bild reporting 35 mill euro deal done — mark#KRO (@markb2709) March 4, 2020

I hope this is the real reason. Listen we all accept this lad is going to the top but please be straight with us if it’s already done & let us appreciate him fully in the months before he moves on. I hope you stay @BellinghamJude be great 2 watch your talent flourish here. #KRO — steven cale (@stevencale) March 4, 2020