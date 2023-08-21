Queens Park Rangers supporters were perhaps extremely concerned on the opening day of the season when they were thrashed 4-0 by Watford, but they soon got their first win of the campaign on the board against Cardiff City.

The Hoops were brought back down to earth with a home defeat against Ipswich though this past weekend, and there is a definite need for the club to strengthen the squad before the September 1 transfer deadline.

They also need to try and keep hold of their prized assets as well - mainly Ilias Chair who is attracting interest from a fellow Championship outfit.

What is Ilias Chair's contract situation at QPR?

Chair's future is very much secure at Loftus Road and the club have one of their biggest assets tied down.

In January 2021 when Chair was the key man for the R's following the departure of Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace, the Moroccan signed a new long-term deal which keeps him at the west London outfit until at least June 2025.

There is also the option of QPR triggering an extra year in Chair's deal that would keep him until the summer of 2026, protecting the club's asset even more.

Despite agreeing to the contract on a long-term basis, there is still a chance that Chair becomes unhappy though if clubs come forward with transfer interest, but there isn't a whole host of clubs that are looking to sign him that is at least in the public domain.

Who is interested in Ilias Chair?

There is at least out outfit that is keen to sign Chair this summer though and it is a Championship rival of QPR's.

That is Leicester City, who according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop have a very strong interest in the midfield playmaker.

And it is interest to a point that it is expected to be firmed up in the final week and a half of the transfer window as the September 1 transfer deadline looms for all second tier clubs.

They were initially linked to Chair back in May as a potential James Maddison replacement, but the England international has long gone and Chair has not arrived yet in the East Midlands.

The Foxes are a club that will be expected to let some of their more senior and high-earning players depart before next Friday and in-turn it could lead to them bringing in some individuals that are still yet to hit their peak.

Chair is one of those but it would take a significant fee for City to prize him to the King Power Stadium - Leicester though have the funds to potentially offer QPR what they want for the diminutive Moroccan.

How has Ilias Chair performed in the first three matches of the season?

Chair has played pretty much every minute of QPR's first three matches of the 2023-24 Championship season, although he was subbed off late in the contest when they won 2-1 away at Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist so far in his time on the pitch, with ratings of 0.1 for both xG (expected goals) and xA (expected assists) according to Fbref.

Gareth Ainsworth has not had too much of a budget to significantly enhance his QPR squad this summer, and it's clear to see that Chair needs a few more players on his wavelength in the final third around him in order for him to make an impact - that is if he's still at the club come the transfer deadline.

What has Gareth Ainsworth said about Ilias Chair's future?

When asked by Football League World last week on Chair's future, head coach Ainsworth did not exactly shut down the possibility that Chair may no longer be an R's player next month, possibly because of the financial situation.

"Always linked, I want to keep the best players at this football club. That's what I want to do," Ainsworth said.

"As a manager, of course, I want the best players I can but I totally understand where this football club is as well."