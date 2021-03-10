Liam Shaw issues statement following Sheffield Wednesday’s announcement on his move to Celtic

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that Liam Shaw has agreed a pre-contract deal with Scottish giants Celtic.

Shaw has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, in what has been an impressive breakthrough season for the young midfielder.

It’s been a frustrating season for Sheffield Wednesday though, as they’re currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety heading into their final 12 matches in this year’s campaign.

Shaw will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with Celtic next season, as they look to win the Scottish Premiership title back from Rangers, with the Bhoys 20 points adrift of Steven Gerrard’s side in the table.

Shaw has spoken out after the statement from Sheffield Wednesday, and thanked the club’s supporters for their support over the years.

The midfielder went on to label Celtic as one of the most ‘famous and prestigious clubs in the world’, which is certain to go down well with the Celtic Park faithful.

Thank you to @swfc especially the fans. Until the last kick of the season I will give my all. SWFC will always be special for me. On July 1, I will join at @CelticFC – a move which is impossible for me to turn down. pic.twitter.com/CfFq9jwefe — Liam Shaw (@LiamShawww) March 10, 2021

Celtic will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly, starting with a positive result against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

Shaw and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on league-leaders Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tricky test at Hillsborough.

The Verdict:

I’m intrigued to see how he performs for Celtic.

I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from Shaw this season, and I think he’ll be an excellent addition to the Celtic team in future seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll start regularly for the Scottish giants, as they look to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership title next season.

Shaw is a player that has a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his time with Sheffield Wednesday are anything to go by.