Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that he wants to be at his current club for a long time, making this admission to Hull Live.

The young manager has done well during his first 12 months at the MKM Stadium, managing to guide the club away from danger after succeeding Shota Arveladze and making a promising start to this season.

Championship (8th-10th) P GD Pts 8 Sunderland 15 8 23 9 Hull City 15 2 23 10 Blackburn Rovers 15 -1 22

As a former Hull player and someone who received a lot of praise for his work at Derby County, he was a popular appointment and has proved to be a success so far, with his style of play and results exciting supporters.

His time there has also kickstarted Acun Ilicali's reign, with the Turkish businessman's commitment to the club never questioned but his decision to replace Grant McCann with Arveladze raising eyebrows.

But now Rosenior is at the helm, that managerial decision seems to have been forgotten, with Hull very much focusing on the future.

What have Hull City done amid rising interest in Liam Rosenior?

According to Sam Wallace, Rosenior is now attracting interest from other clubs following his excellent start to life at the MKM Stadium.

And with this interest potentially in mind, the Tigers have decided to offer their manager a new contract, possibly to reduce the chances of Rosenior sealing an exit from the East Yorkshire side.

His contract is due to expire in 2025, with the club having the option to extend that by a further year.

What stance has Liam Rosenior take on his Hull City future?

At this stage, it's unclear whether he will put pen to paper on that extension, but he has delivered a big hint on his future and it seems as though there's a great chance he will extend his stay at Hull.

Speaking to Hull Live about his intentions, he said: "The exciting thing for me is that this is just the beginning, I hope it's just the beginning for us working together. I want to be here for a long time.

"I feel like sometimes a manager can come into a club, everything accelerates really quickly and all of a sudden, you have a massive downturn in form.

"I feel like the signs here are that we've progressed organically, step-by-step.

"I showed the players the league table last season after 14 games and this season after 14 games, the fact that Burnley and Sheffield United were only two points ahead of where we are now, and where we were at this stage last season, so the progress is there for everyone to see."

What stance should Liam Rosenior taken on his Hull City future?

At the moment, things seem to be clicking well at the MKM Stadium and this is why he should remain focused on his current role.

A Premier League job may pop up for him sooner rather than later - but until he receives an official offer - he shouldn't be considering an exit from his current job.

He seems to enjoy a reasonably good relationship with the board and that's vital.

And with Rosenior knowing that owner Ilicali will support him as much as he can, this seems like an excellent job for him at this early stage of his managerial career.

If he can get the club back in the top flight too, that would be amazing for him considering he was previously a player at the club.