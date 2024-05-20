Birmingham City's hopes of appointing Liam Rosenior as their new manager have taken a blow.

That is after journalist Alan Nixon reported that the 39-year-old is not currently interested in taking charge at St. Andrew's.

Rosenior is currently out of work after being sacked by Hull City earlier this month, just days after the season ended with the Tigers finishing seventh in the Championship table.

Having also been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award, it seems he is now not going to be short of interest in his services.

Now, however, it appears as though Birmingham will not be the next club that he will be taking charge of.

Liam Rosenior not keen on Birmingham City role

It is currently a somewhat uncertain situation for the Blues when it comes to their managerial status.

Tony Mowbray was forced to temporarily step back from his role as manager earlier this year for health reasons, and it remains to be seen if he is allowed to return to that position.

In his absence, Birmingham were relegated from the Championship to League One on the final day of the season under the caretaker management of the returning Gary Rowett.

It has since been reported that Rosenior is one of the options the Blues have shortlisted to take over the role if Mowbray is unable to return to work.

As per this latest update, however, the 39-year-old is apparently not interested in taking over at Birmingham as things stand, should a position there become available.

That, of course, means the Midlands club may now have to find other options to step into the role, if Mowbray is unable to return to work.

Birmingham are not the first club to have been turned down by Rosenior since his departure from Hull.

It has also been reportedly recently that he turned down the chance to take over at Plymouth Argyle, who avoided relegation from the Championship at Birmingham's expense on that last day of the campaign.

Another Championship side, Sunderland, have also been credited with an interest in appointing Rosenior as their new manager in the past few days.

It is hard not to feel as though missing out on the appointment of Rosenior represents a frustrating setback for those at St. Andrew's.

The ex-Hull boss did an excellent job to get the Tigers as close to the top six in the Championship this season, despite few tipping him to get them that close to the play-offs.

You do therefore get the feeling that he could have been ideal for guiding Birmingham to promotion from League One next season, had they needed a new manager to do so.

Of course, Rosenior has previously impressed in the third-tier, while in charge of Derby County, further suggesting he would have been able to do a solid job for the Blues.

Indeed, given the level of interest that appears to be emerging in the 39-year-old from the Championship, appointing Rosenior would have been a big coup to lift the mood around St Andrew's going into the new season.

However, given those links and the jobs available in the Championship, there could be an opportunity for a swift return to the second-tier, means you can understand the 39-year-old being reluctant to take a job in League One with Birmingham at this moment in time.