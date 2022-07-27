Liam Rosenior speaks out on the impact Wayne Rooney had on him at Derby County

Liam Rosenior has spoken about the lessons he learned about football management while working alongside Wayne Rooney.

The Derby County boss was Rooney’s assistant coach before the 36-year old departed over the summer.

That has seen Rosenior step into the role as manager of the first team squad going into the start of the new League One season.

The former defender has credited his former colleague with helping him learn so much about what it takes to be a manager.

Specifically, the 38-year old highlighted Rooney’s ability to handle the pressure and the media as key aspects needed to be successful in this position.

He also credited the former Everton and Manchester United forward with trusting him to lead the way in training and with deciding how to set up the team.

“If I were to speak about what I learned from that experience with Wayne we could be here for a few hours,” said Rosenior, via Sky Sports.

“Wayne was unbelievable, he gave me a lot of trust in terms of the way we played, in terms of the way that we trained.

“A lot of people said ‘you can’t be fully prepared until you’re in the job’.

“What I learned from Wayne, he’s had an unbelievable career dealing with pressure, dealing with the media, so that side of things I learned a lot from him.

“And now it’s time for me to learn all of the other lessons I’ve learned over the years and try to put them into practice.”

Rosenior also went on to claim that his experience working with Rooney from the horrors of last season showed him the importance of adaptability.

While the team struggled with financial difficulties, the Derby manager believes that it ultimately was a great experience for him to shape his ability to be a coach.

Rosenior will take charge of his first competitive game for the Rams this weekend as they kick-off their league campaign against Oxford United at Pride Park.

The Verdict

Derby have managed to bring in a slate of new players to start the new era for the club.

There will be some pressure on Rosenior to deliver results immediately, but he will have a lot of buy-in from supporters already given what he has done for the club so far.

Gaining promotion back to the Championship will be the long-term aim, but at this stage just stabilising the team’s position may be a more pressing concern.

It has been a difficult few years at Pride Park, so bringing a calming feeling of steadiness back to the team would be a huge relief to the fans.