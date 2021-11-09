Liam Rosenior speaks out on Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka’s role at Derby County

Derby County have the fourth best defensive record in the Championship so far this season.

After 17 games it really is a remarkable achievement when you consider the personnel that is defending the Rams’ 18-yard box like their life depends on it.

With a combined age of 75 Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies have arguably formed the best central defensive partnership in the division when you consider how often they are up against it compared to West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Bournemouth who are the only three sides to have conceded fewer than them.

Derby assistant manager Liam Rosenior waxed lyrical about the experienced duo when he spoke to DerbyshireLive.

He said: “What they they have is class. They have moments of class as centre halves. When the ball is up in the air they will just nod it to a midfield player rather than back up the pitch, their positioning is outstanding.

“They have been a huge part of our defensive record this year and I just hope that we can keep them fit as long as possible because when they are in the team, I am never nervous.”

The Rams have their fingers crossed that an additional points deduction is minimal and they can continue to battle on and keep the dream alive of the greatest of all escapes.

The Verdict

Derby to a man have been outstanding in the first 17 games of the season. Written off before a ball was kicked and a point was deducted, Wayne Rooney’s men would be six points above the drop without the 12 points docked. Crucial to the momentous effort has been their rearguard action and the leadership qualities of Jagielka and Davies.

It is hard to quantify the value to the squad they are adding even with their expertise and role model attributes for younger players through tough times off the pitch, but on it they are rolling back the years and are giving supporters plenty of reasons for optimism.

The spirit of the squad has never been in question and it is a huge reason why the Rams have kept the supporters onside with big home and away followings in the last few months.