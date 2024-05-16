Highlights Liam Rosenior has rejected the chance to take charge of Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims are on the search for a new boss and have other targets lined up.

Rosenior left Hull City earlier this month.

Liam Rosenior has turned down the opportunity to manage Plymouth Argyle, according to Alan Nixon.

The 39-year-old hasn't been out of work long, only being dismissed earlier this month by Hull City following the Tigers' failure to finish in the top six.

This was a decision that was seen as harsh by many people, especially considering how much the club had progressed under their former defender.

His departure has given other teams the opportunity to try and pounce for him - and Plymouth haven't wasted any time in making an approach for Rosenior.

They have been without a permanent boss in charge since the departure of Ian Foster, who failed to make a connection with the Pilgrims' fanbase and left Home Park as a very unpopular figure.

Neil Dewsnip just about managed to guide Argyle to Championship safety in the end, with their victory against Hull on the final day proving to be crucial with Birmingham City also winning.

Championship (2023/24 season) (End of regular season) P GD Pts 21 Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22 Birmingham City 46 -15 50 23 Huddersfield Town 46 -29 45

Dewsnip may have secured some vital wins during his time at the helm, but the Pilgrims' board are seemingly keen on making a permanent appointment, with the season now over.

And with the campaign now over for Argyle, this will give them the opportunity to carefully assess their targets before choosing which managers they should look to approach.

Liam Rosenior turns down opportunity to replace Neil Dewsnip at Plymouth Argyle

According to Nixon, Rosenior turned down the opportunity to manage Plymouth, which is a minor setback for the second-tier club.

The 39-year-old has been the subject of other interest too, with Birmingham also reported to be keen on the former full-back, but the Pilgrims seemingly moved first to try and secure his signature.

Related Middlesbrough, Hull City and Leicester battling in midfielder transfer chase Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo is attracting the attention of multiple English clubs ahead of the summer transfer window

Unfortunately for them, they have been unable to tie him down, but they have other targets lined up.

That's according to journalist Nixon, who has also reported that they worked on some of these targets before they had the opportunity to make contact with Rosenior and his camp.

Liam Rosenior's decision to reject Plymouth Argyle is understandable

Rosenior was brilliant at Hull and it may have come as a shock to him when he was dismissed.

He would have been extremely disappointed to have missed out on the top six at the end of the 2023/24 season, especially after the club invested in a decent amount in signings during the January window.

But many fans were still satisfied with Rosenior - and the decision from Acun Ilicali to roll the dice again is a big decision - especially with the Tigers progressing under the 39-year-old.

But regardless of whether this decision came as a shock or not, it's only natural that Rosenior would want to spend a decent amount of time out of the game before making his next career decision.

Taking a job now so soon after leaving Hull probably would have been a bad idea, so it's no shock that he has rejected this job.

This role could be an exciting one for another manager to take up though, with the Pilgrims having plenty of potential.