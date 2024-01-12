Highlights With the addition of Fabio Carvalho, there is increased pressure on Liam Rosenior to secure a top-six spot for Hull City.

Carvalho's impressive stats from the 2021/22 season suggest that he can be a dangerous attacker in various scenarios.

Championship defenders should be fearful of facing Carvalho, as he has wreaked havoc in the league before and now returns with more experience and potential.

Liam Rosenior became Hull City manager in November 2022, with the initial aim of maintaining the Tigers' Championship status, which is a goal the former defender achieved with ease as the Yorkshire outfit finished 15th in the Championship table last campaign.

Following the relative success of 2022/23, Rosenior had an opportunity to prove how good he really is ahead of the current campaign, and so far things are going well for Rosenior's Tigers, who are very much in play-off contention, so fans at the MKM Stadium will be more hopeful than ever before that their side could return to the Premier League for the first time since relegation from the top-flight in 2017.

Indeed, expectations among the Tigers faithful have been raised due to the stellar football produced on Humberside under Rosenior this campaign, as the likes of Aaron Connolly, Liam Delap, and Ozan Tufan have all been regulars on the score-sheet.

The recent introduction of Football League legend Billy Sharp makes the Tigers' attack seem all the more dangerous, and a top-six finish really could be on the cards following news that Fabio Carvalho has signed on loan for Rosenior's side from Liverpool.

Carvalho capture will increase pressure on Rosenior

Up until this point, despite being in the Championship's race for the top six, there has not been too much expectation on Rosenior's shoulders, as the Tigers have finished 19th and 15th in the last two second-tier seasons following their promotion from League One in 2021.

However, the introduction of Carvalho, who played a pivotal role in Fulham's 2021/22 Championship title-winning season, will undoubtedly put Rosenior under increased pressure to secure the Tigers a top-six spot.

Fabio Carvalho 2021/22 Championship Stats (All stats according to FotMob) Goals 10 Assists 8 Expected Goals (xG) 8.52 Expected Assists (xA) 5.55

During the 2021/22 campaign, Carvalho produced a thoroughly impressive return of 10 goals and eight assists, which was enough to convince six-time European champions Liverpool to snap the ace up for £5m.

The fact that the former Fulham man produced more goals and assists than that of his expected tally during the 2021/22 season, which is his most productive to date, perhaps shows that the 21-year-old can cause danger from all kinds of attacking scenarios.

The Portugal under-21 international made 21 appearances for Klopp's Reds in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign and is arguably the highest-profile player in the Championship now he has returned to the second tier.

The presence of such an asset will undoubtedly raise expectations on Humberside, as the Tigers faithful will hope that Carvalho can be the final piece of the jigsaw Rosenior requires to ensure a play-off spot.

Rosenior has arguably not dealt with such a weight of expectation in his managerial career so far and now has the opportunity to prove that with Carvalho on his side, he has what it takes to guide the Tigers into the top-six.

On the other hand, failure to finish in the play-offs despite the addition of the Liverpool starlet could paint the picture that Rosenior is not the right man to ultimately take his club back to the Premier League.

Championship defenders should be fearful at the prospect of facing Carvalho

During his last spell in the Championship, Carvalho wreaked havoc for defenders, and given that the ace now returns to the second-tier with 13 Premier League appearances, and nine outings in the Bundesliga, while on loan at RB Leipzig for the first-half of this season, he could be even more dangerous than before.

By signing for the Tigers, Carvalho is joining back up with fellow Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, who has started the vast majority of matches for Rosenior during his loan spell at the MKM Stadium.

Furthermore, the prospect of the Portugal under-21 international linking up with the likes of Jaden Philogene-Bidace once the latter returns from his current injury blow is an exciting one as the former Aston Villa man scored six goals and created five goals prior to his spell on the sidelines.

Carvalho is an early candidate for the best signing of the January window in the Championship and while that will give Hull more hope that a top six finish is possible in 2023/24, it certainly raises expectation and pressure for Rosenior.