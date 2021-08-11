Liam Rosenior sends fired up message as he looks to rally Derby County

Derby County coach Liam Rosenior has taken to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to reflect on the Rams’ penalty shootout win against Salford City in the League Cup and praised the fight the players showed, as well as applauding the support from fans.

An entertaining game at Pride Park did threaten to embarrass the Rams at one point, with them 2-0 down early on against the League Two side.

However, a youthful Rams team showed some real fight to dig in and they managed to take the game to penalties after a 3-3 scoreline, with Ravel Morrison also among those to impress for Derby on the night.

Indeed, victory was achieved via the shootout and Rosenior took to social media to share his thoughts, with it clear he’s motivated to get things on a positive footing at the club:

Proud of every player last night.

Bravery to fight.

Bravery to learn.

Bravery to play and take the ball.

We will build a team to play exciting, fearless football.

Mistakes will happen.

But with amazing, positive support like last night from the fans.

We will get there.#dcfc 🐏 https://t.co/LIzXjxJbVs — Liam Rosenior (@rosenior_liam23) August 11, 2021

The Verdict

Rosenior is a very likeable character and also someone that is passionate and knowledgeable about the game.

He’ll be a hugely important influence for the Rams this season as they fight in the Sky Bet Championship and hopefully last night’s performance can help instill some real fighting spirit in the squad.

Certainly, it was impressive how Derby rolled their sleeves up and got themselves back in the game and that kind of resilience will put them in good stead this year.

