Liam Rosenior sends Derby County message as departure confirmed

Liam Rosenior has thanked all connected with Derby County for the support they showed him during his time with the club.

The 38-year-old initially joined the Rams three years ago as part of Phillip Cocu’s backroom team and he has gone on to fulfil different roles at Pride Park, including most recently as interim boss.

Despite enjoying a decent start to the season, David Clowes made the decision to appoint Paul Warne as permanent manager, with Rosenior’s departure confirmed this afternoon.

And, in a classy statement on the official site, Rosenior shared a message with the support as he plans for the next chapter in his career.

“Whilst it is a hugely sad day to leave Derby County, I do so with so much pride and gratitude of being part of this journey with you all at such a critical point in the club’s history.

“I want to thank every supporter, member of staff and the players I came into contact with, for giving me so much joy to come in to work every day and also for the incredible memories we have shared together over the past three years.

“On a personal level, I will never forget the joy, honour and pride in building and leading this team out to start this exciting new era.”

The verdict

This is a statement that all Derby fans will appreciate and you have to say that it’s a classy touch from Rosenior who could’ve been bitter at the way this ended.

So, he comes across very well and it shows just how much working for the Rams has meant to the former Brighton man.

Now, Derby are focused on the new era under Warne and it will be interesting to see what happens to Rosenior who is still expected to have a big future in the game.

