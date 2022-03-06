Liam Rosenior reveals reason Derby County man was “devastated” despite win over Barnsley

Derby County’s latest young starlet Malcolm Ebiowei was devastated after being subbed off in their 2-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday according to assistant boss Liam Rosenior.

The youngster had made five appearances in the lead up to this game, all as a substitute so was delighted to be making his first start for the Rams.

Ebiowei impressed throughout the afternoon as he caused left back Remy Vita many problems with his link up play with Nathan Byrne and trickery on the ball, and went close to getting on the scoresheet when he fired narrowly wide with Barnsley ‘keeper Brad Collins beaten.

He was replaced just after the hour mark by Lee Buchanan and received a standing ovation from the Derby supporters before being congratulated by Wayne Rooney and Liam Rosenior.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about Ebiowei, Rosenior admitted that Ebiowei was left wanting more from the game: “This sums him up – he was devastated he didn’t score with that chance.

“I don’t even think it was a chance, and it was really close, but he always wants more from himself. He always wants to stay out on the training pitch, he always wants to improve.”

The win means Derby climb above Barnsley to 22nd in the Championship table, and are just five points from safety with ten games left to play.

The Verdict

It’s a huge positive for Derby that they’ve been able to bring through another youngster into the first team. They were dealt several blows in January in losing players and not being able to bring replacements in.

But the youngsters have stepped up and Ebiowei is just the latest example of that. His confidence with the ball at his feet will only grow and his ability to link up with his full back already shows an awareness at such a young age.

Should a takeover be sorted soon, Derby fans can be confident in the future of their club if the youngsters coming through are anything to go by.