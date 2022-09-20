Liam Rosenior reveals prophetic message James Chester sent before Derby signing

Derby boss Liam Rosenior has said that James Chester predicted that he was going to call the defender in the summer about joining the Rams.

Derby are looking to win promotion back from Sky Bet League One into the Sky Bet Championship and Rosenior is overseeing things this year, with them making some impressive signings in the summer window to try and revamp and boost the squad.

Chester was among those and he has proven a reliable presence over the years, having played for the likes of Hull City and Stoke City.

Indeed, it was at Stoke where he worked alongside Rosenior as a player and it’s apparent they enjoyed a pretty strong relationship, with Chester evidently dabbling in the telepathic!

As per Rosenior, he revealed Chester said over the phone that he knew he was going to be calling over a transfer to Derby, quoted via the Derby Telegraph:

“I called him in the summer and he said ‘I knew you were going to call me’ and he went ‘I knew I’d end up playing for you.’

“He knows how hard I’ve worked in my career to be a manager. I’ve known Curtis (Davies) since I was 18. And I’ve known James since he was 20. I have a good connection with that group.

“They know who I am as a person and know what I stand for as a person. That’s been really helpful in getting the belief in what I do into the other players. They are definitely not my favourites. I don’t have any – other than Conor Hourihane on Saturday for scoring two goals.”

The Verdict

Chester is a solid player that has bags of quality and it’s clear that he still has much to offer Derby.

They’ll be aiming to get as high as they can in the third tier table this year and time will tell whether they are able to earn a promotion straight back.