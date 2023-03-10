Liam Rosenior reveals Hull City’s intentions to sign Premier League striker this summer

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior wants to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Aaron Connolly on a permanent deal this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently on loan at the Tigers having fallen out of favour in the last 18 months at the Seagulls, with unsuccessful stints prior to his move to the MKM Stadium with Middlesbrough and Venezia.

Connolly, who has played 45 times for Brighton in the Premier League, joined Hull in early January but has been restricted to just six appearances so far due to a foot injury.

He does however have two goals to his name, with both of those coming in the same match in a 3-0 home victory in January against Queens Park Rangers.

Think you’re a hardcore Hull City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 In what year were Hull formed? 1904 1914 1924 1934

Rosenior is awaiting the 23-year-old return to fitness, but in the meantime he has stated he’d like the striker to remain beyond the end of the season if a permanent deal can be struck.

“No not yet, and especially when Aaron’s been injured – Aaron is someone I’m very, very interested in in the long-term,” Rosenior told BBC Humberside when asked if he had been contact with Brighton for Connolly.

“Every loan I’ve brought in is with a view to beyond, even young Malcolm, I don’t know what his situation will be with Crystal Palace, it certainly won’t be on a permanent as he’s worth a lot of money but in terms of if it’s right for him to come back out on loan to us next year.

“I wanted our loans to be invested in this, to feel like there was an opportunity for them to be here long-term and Aaron definitely fits into that category.”

There is no known fixed purchase option in Connolly’s loan agreement, and he is currently under contract at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

If Connolly can get a run of games under his belt between when he gets himself back fit and the end of the season, then he could prove himself to be a good Championship striker.

However, in-between various loan stints away from Brighton he’s struggled to get a consistent string of matches under his belt, and that could prove to be his downfall.

With just one win in their last four matches, Hull could’ve done with him as an extra option to Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh in recent weeks, but Liam Rosenior clearly likes him and when fit he should be starting matches.

A permanent deal for Connolly though will surely rest on his wages – he won’t be on a small sum at Brighton currently and he may have to take a pay-cut to sign a long-term deal at the MKM Stadium, but he may not get many better offers this summer than he will from a head coach who is a fan of his abilities.