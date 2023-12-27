Highlights Hull City is struggling without star winger Jaden Philogene, losing two consecutive matches and dropping out of the top six in the Championship.

Life without star winger Jaden Philogene is proving tough for Hull City, who slipped to a second successive defeat when losing 1-0 at home to Sunderland on Boxing Day.

The Tigers weren't exactly missing him when winning against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City earlier in the month, but a loss away at Bristol City last week and then their latest setback on home soil has seen Hull drop out of the top six of the Championship.

One thing is for sure though - Hull will be active in the January transfer window, with owner Acun Ilicali set to back head coach Liam Rosenior with fresh additions to his squad to bolster their play-off chances come the end of the season.

Billy Sharp is already arriving at the start of January to add some experience at the top end of the pitch, whilst Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent has been heavily linked with a loan switch - there's likely to be outgoings as well though to supplement that business.

Furlong set to leave Hull in January transfer window

One player who will be departing in January, providing that the right deal is found, is James Furlong.

Signed from Brighton on transfer deadline day in the summer window, Furlong is yet to make his debut for the Tigers since that switch from the Seagulls, and whilst he has been in plenty of Championship matchday squads, he is yet to get his bow.

It now looks as though Furlong will continue his development away from the MKM Stadium in the second half of the campaign though in the form of a loan switch elsewhere, with Rosenior confirming that it would be best for all parties as it looks like he won't get a chance in the starting 11 this season.

"James, for me, needs a loan," Rosenior said to BBC Radio Humberside following the defeat over Sunderland.

"We’ve assessed him, we’ve watched him in games, we’ve had him up in training every single day.

"It was one of those deals that came up late in the window. He’s got outstanding potential.”

Furlong could potentially return to Scotland after Motherwell move last year

Furlong has showed plenty of potential at different levels, whether it's for the Republic of Ireland under-21's or at youth level for Brighton, but it's clear to see that Rosenior does not think he is ready to be starting in the Championship just yet.

The 21-year-old needs a bit more development in a first-team environment, and that could mean a return to Scotland for the left-sided player.

In the second half of the 2022-23 season, Furlong joined Motherwell of the Scottish Premiership, where he gained plenty of experience with 16 appearances in the league and three assists notched.

There could be another club north of the border willing to hand Furlong a chance, or he could go down the English pyramid to a club in League One or Two to a team that are looking for a new left-back in the short-term - whatever the case though, it is for the best that Furlong makes a temporary switch away from his current club.