Highlights Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has denied any interest in signing Swansea City forward Liam Cullen, stating that he is not on the club's radar.

Hull City has made a positive start to the Championship campaign, winning two of their three opening fixtures, with new signing Aaron Connolly securing a late victory against Blackburn Rovers.

Despite the potential need for squad depth, Hull City does not plan to pursue a move for Liam Cullen, giving Stoke City a potentially clear path if they are interested in signing the forward.

Liam Rosenior has responded to speculation linking Hull City with a move for Liam Cullen.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Tigers are seeking a move for the Swansea City forward. It has been claimed that the Championship side face competition for the 24-year-old from Stoke City.

Hull could still be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 1 September deadline that now looms large over every club still searching for transfer deals.

It has already been a busy summer at the MKM Stadium so far, but there is still time for plenty of action to take place before the window shuts.

Do Hull City hold an interest in signing Liam Cullen?

However, Rosenior has shut down any discussion over a move for the Swansea attacker.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, the Hull manager has claimed that the Englishman is not someone on the club’s transfer radar.

“No [we’re not in for him]. Liam Cullen’s a very, very good player but he’s not someone that is on our radar.”

Hull have made a positive start to the new Championship campaign, winning two of their three opening fixtures.

A late brace from new permanent signing Aaron Connolly sealed all three points away to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Strikes in the 81st and 88th minutes saw Rosenior’s side turn around a 1-0 deficit, having gone behind in the 74th minute courtesy of a Sam Gallagher finish.

Rovers were down to 10 men just 17 minutes into the clash, with Harry Pickering seeing red.

The victory moved Hull to sixth in the table, but it is still far too early to judge whether the Tigers will be in contention for a play-off place this year.

The goal will be for the club to fight for a place back in the top flight.

How has the summer gone for Hull City so far?

Connolly is one of several new arrivals to join the club for this season, making his stay from Brighton permanent after a loan spell in the second half of the previous term.

Jason Kokilo, Liam Delap and Scott Twine have all also been signed to bolster the team’s attacking options.

Rosenior may still look for further additions, but it looks unlikely that an approach will be made for Cullen at this stage.

Up next for Hull is a clash against Bristol City at home next Friday 25 August.

Should Hull City pursue a move for Liam Cullen?

Cullen hasn’t set the world alight with his performances for Swansea in recent years and has largely been a solid squad player.

If Hull were concerned about their strength in depth then perhaps a move for the 24-year-old could prove useful.

He has Championship experience and would be a body to have in the squad behind their main options.

However, Hull appears to have different ideas over where they would want to improve their options before the window closes.

This could give Stoke a free run at attempting to sign Cullen if they are interested in adding the forward to Alex Neil’s squad.