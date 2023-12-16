Highlights Hull City are reportedly interested in signing Joshua King to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Liam Rosenior, the Hull City manager, has refused to comment on any potential transfer rumors and claims that King is not a player they have discussed.

Hull City currently sits seventh in the Championship table and Rosenior is aiming to lead the team to a promotion push this season.

Liam Rosenior has responded to speculation linking Hull City with the signing of Joshua King in the January transfer window.

The Tigers are keen to bolster their attacking ranks and it has been reported that King has been identified as a potential target.

The 31-year-old is currently plying his trade with Super Lig side Fenerbahçe, who are leading the way in the Turkish top flight.

King signed for the club in 2022, but has fallen down the pecking order significantly during that time, and has yet to start a league game this campaign.

This could lead to his return to English football in January, having previously played for Bournemouth, Everton and Watford prior to his Fenerbahçe move.

Rosenior responds to King speculation

Rosenior has refused to engage in the speculation surrounding any transfer business at the MKM Stadium before the January window opens in a few weeks.

The Hull boss praised the forward as a player, but claimed that he has not been spoken about behind the scenes.

"You can throw as many names as you want at me; you won't get anything out of me,” said Rosenior, via Hull Live.

“I actually played with Josh here as a player. He came to Hull on loan. He's someone with unbelievable pace but he's not someone that I have spoken about."

King spent a stint on loan with Hull during his time as a Manchester United academy player, joining the club in 2012.

He featured 18 times for the Tigers, scoring one goal, as he looked to prove his readiness for senior football.

The Norway international’s first appearance for the Yorkshire outfit saw him replace Rosenior as an 86th minute substitute in a 1-0 away win against Reading.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will join the Championship side next month.

Hull City league position

Hull are currently seventh in the second division table as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Rosenior has earned a lot of praise for the work he has done at the MKM Stadium over the last year or so.

Related Hull City transfer latest: Ryan Kent update, Joshua King and Charlton man wanted FLW rounds up the latest transfer tidbits on the Tigers with the transfer window opening in less than three weeks

The 39-year-old took over a team battling against relegation and guided them to a 15th place finish in his first campaign in charge.

He is now hoping to lead the club to a promotion push, with an inferior goal difference separating them from a top six spot at the moment.

Next up for Hull is a home fixture against Cardiff City this afternoon.

King’s potential impact at Hull

King has plenty of experience he could bring to the Championship side, having spent several seasons in the Premier League.

A move away from Turkey would make sense as he has really struggled for game time.

Signing for Hull would be a great opportunity to get back to playing regular football, while also proving that he still has plenty to offer at a high level.

This could be a deal that works out well for all parties, as it would strengthen Hull’s attacking options for the second half of the season.