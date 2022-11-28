Liam Rosenior ready to sanction Hull City transfer move ahead of January window

Liam Rosenior has told Randell Williams to find a new club ahead of the January transfer window as the prepares to shake-up the Hull City squad.

The 38-year-old was named as Shota Arveladze’s successor earlier this month and has collected four points from his first three games in charge, although the side remain just one point above the relegation zone.

With the January window fast approaching, Rosenior is sure to have used the World Cup break to identify targets he wants to bring in, however, there will be plenty of outgoings too.

The boss has already made it clear that he wants to reduce the number of players in his squad and Rosenior stated to reporter Baz Cooper that Williams is one who will be allowed to leave in the New Year.

“Liam Rosenior confirms that Randell Williams has been given permission to seek a move.”

The versatile winger has not featured, or even made the squad, since Rosenior arrived and the former Exeter City man will be allowed to leave when the window opens.

The verdict

In truth, this is probably the best move for all parties. Firstly, Rosenior has already explained that he wants to cut the numbers in the squad and Williams is a player that hasn’t been in his plans.

For the player, he has shown flashes of his quality but nothing on a consistent basis and he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing week in, week out.

So, finding a new club in January shouldn’t be a problem and Williams could be one of many who move on from the Tigers in the New Year.

