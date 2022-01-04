Liam Rosenior reacts to key Derby County tweak he made in Reading draw

Colin-Kazim Richards’ fine form is giving Derby County’s coaching staff ‘hard decisions’ to make.

Speaking after Derby’s 2-2 draw with Reading last night, Liam Rosenior praised the hard-working forward for his recent contributions from off the bench.

“Fair play to Colin. I am sure he feels he deserves to start but when he comes on he has a huge impact on the game,” assistant manager Liam Rosenior said, via the Derby Telegraph.

“There are hard decisions for Wayne [Rooney] and myself and Justin [Walker] to make in terms of the starting 11, there are always reasons behind it.”

Kazim-Richards bagged the winners against West Brom and Stoke City before scoring the first goal in Derby’s late comeback against the Royals.

Rosenior, stepping in for the absent Wayne Rooney, was also full of praise for the fellow substitutes Ravel Morrison and Festy Ebosele. Richard Stearman also received a comment from Rosenior for the role he played off the bench against West Brom.

“They make a huge impact when they come on, Festy this time from the left-hand side. We took off Fozzy [Craig Forsyth] and felt Festy could play almost as a left winger, and then Ravel comes on and gives us real control and moments of quality.

“It is not just them. Richard Stearman against West Brom was man of the match and comes out of the team and yet he is the first one off the bench when Curtis heads the equaliser, Sam Baldock the same.”

Derby County are currently bottom of the Championship, with 11 points from 25 games. Rooney’s side are 11 points away from safety. The club had a 21 points deduction penalty this season that has seen them drop to last place.

However, the team is unbeaten in its last four games, winning three and drawing one.

Derby’s next game sees them take a trip away to Coventry City in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 8.

The Verdict

Given Derby’s current squad concerns, being able to depend on players who come off the bench is a massive boost for the Rams.

It would be very easy for players to get bogged down sitting on the bench in these circumstances, but that they are coming on and making such a big impact is huge and could make a big difference if they are to survive the drop this season.

Having hard decisions to make because there are too many players performing well is any coach’s dream and Rosenior will be hoping it continues like this for the rest of the season.

