Liam Rosenior provides update on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s situation at Derby County

Liam Rosenior spent the summer rebuilding Derby County’s squad following confirmation of their takeover.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joined the Rams on a free transfer this summer and has been a mainstay in the team since arriving, having started all five games for his new side this season.

Furthermore, he got his first goal for the club earlier in the month as the Rams beat Barnsley 2-1.

Therefore, it may have been a surprise for fans to see the right-winger not part of the squad on Tuesday night as they beat West Brom 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.

However, Rosenior confirmed this was due to personal reasons.

This weekend, Derby host Mendez-Laing’s former side Peterborough United in what will no doubt be a tough game against the team currently second in the league.

Giving an update on whether or not the 30-year-old will be available for the game, Rosenior told Derbyshire Live: “That’s something I’m going to look at. He’s had an issue in terms of his family which is very sad for him. We as a club will support him in terms of that, myself and the players as well.

“He may be available, he may not be available. I just want to make sure, the most important thing is that he’s feeling ok in himself.

“We’ve all been in positions where we’ve had things happen in our family that’s sad, we lose people in our lives. As a club we’ll support him and I’ll do anything I can to get him back as quickly as possible with the right frame of mind.”

The Verdict:

Fans will be disappointed that Mendez-Laing had to miss out on Tuesday’s game and may have to again this weekend. However, given the circumstances it’s totally understandable.

Rosenior is right to be giving the player the time he needs rather than putting pressure on him and when ready, the winger will hopefully return to the side and continue in his good form that he’s shown so far this season.

As it’s not based on fitness, it could be a fairly last minute decision as to whether the 30-year-old will be available to play but fans will no doubt be hoping their player is okay and ready to welcome him back when he feels ready.