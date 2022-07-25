Liam Rosenior provides update on David McGoldrick ahead of Derby’s opening clash against Oxford United

Derby County have had a turbulent time of late fuelled by off the pitch developments.

However, following their takeover Liam Rosenior has been to get his side in shape for the new season.

The Rams have made plenty of signings so far this summer and are approaching Saturday’s opener against Oxford United in good shape.

However, despite having strengthened the side, Rosenior may not have a completely full squad available to him for the opening day of the season.

One of the arrivals at Pride Park this summer is David McGoldrick who suffered at the end of last season with an injury and although he has been available for some of pre-season, he missed the last two friendlies.

Discussing his availability for the weekend, the Derby boss gave an update on the 34-year-old telling Derbyshire Live: “He’s touch and go. He has a small niggle and it’s one of those where I could ask him to play through it.

“But I am not going to do that. We are not in a position in terms of the numbers of the squad to risk losing players who have small niggles or muscular issues.

“For me, I need him fit for as long as possible. I am not willing to risk any player and that’s why I am working to make sure we bring more in.”

Whilst the news on McGoldrick isn’t the best start to the season, fans will feel positive about potential new additions as the manager added: “I’ll be doing that and we are really close to a couple of exciting ones. Hopefully, we can announce them. We are working really hard and they will be quality additions to the squad which is what I’m looking for.”

25 questions about Derby County’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In what year did Derby first win England's top-tier? 1970 1971 1972 1973

The Verdict:

Although it’s disappointing that McGoldrick isn’t 100% for the weekend, the fact that Rosenior is letting him recover properly before playing him is a big plus in terms of his management style. At 36-years-old, the forward can’t be too careful and he would rather be available for most of the season then come back too early and put himself out for longer.

Although the Rams have done some impressive business this summer, they are still a bit short on squad depth, something the manager is aware of himself and hoping to resolve soon. Again, the hope of new signings is something that will no doubt bring fans some positivity ahead of the start of the season.

The fact that McGoldrick has been able to participate in some of pre-season shows his ability to recover well after last season and fans will be hoping that he will be available for the weekend or soon after as he could have a big role to play for the club this season.