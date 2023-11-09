Highlights Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is close to signing a contract extension, which shows the owner's support and rewards the progress made in the past year.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that he is close to signing a contract extension to remain at the club.

Liam Rosenior enjoys positive first year with Hull

The 39-year-old, who spent time with the Tigers in his playing days, celebrated a year in charge as head coach last week.

And, it’s fair to say it’s been a productive year for the club. After inheriting a side that were struggling towards the bottom, he easily kept the team in the Championship, implementing a new, stylish approach.

His first full campaign has started very well too, with Hull currently two points away from the play-off places after 15 games.

The clear footballing philosophy has impressed fans, as the side have been a good watch, with the change in transfer approach also paying off.

Hull have targeted young, domestic talents under Rosenior, and the likes of Liam Delap and particularly Jaden Philogene are excelling under his guidance.

Hull open contract talks with Liam Rosenior

Therefore, the club looks in a healthy position now, so it’s perhaps no surprise that it was revealed this week that they are looking to extend Rosenior’s deal.

It appears they have made good progress on that front too, as Rosenior confirmed to journalist Baz Cooper that a new contract is ‘close’.

Even though his deal runs until 2025, this move will show the support the owner has for Rosenior, and reward him for the progress that has been made in the past 12 months.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Does Liam Rosenior deserve a new contract?

In a word, yes. As mentioned, Rosenior is building something special at Hull, and whilst you could argue they don’t need to panic as he has a contract until 2025, it makes sense to get it sorted quickly.

Rosenior’s name has been loosely popping up in relation with other jobs, so this will be a message that the boss wants to stay.

It will also help in terms of the long-term project, as players know Rosenior is leading the club, and they will want to be part of what he is building at Hull.

What next for Hull City?

Even though this has been going on in the background, you can be sure that Rosenior is only focused on helping the team, and he will be wanting a response from the disappointing defeat at West Brom last time out.

Next up, Hull welcome struggling Huddersfield to the MKM Stadium, and it will be a game that they certainly feel they can win.

It’s clear the aim this season is reaching the top six, and Hull are in a decent position to push on over the coming weeks and months.

Then, it will be interesting to see what happens in January, and whether Acun Ilicali gives him the backing he will want to improve the squad for the run-in.

But, that’s a long way away, and the only concern for Rosenior will be on how to beat the Terriers, who can be stubborn opposition despite their position in the table.