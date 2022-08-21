Liam Rosenior provides injury update on Derby County goalkeeper

After their takeover following the conclusion of last season, Liam Rosenior has spent the summer transfer window building his Derby County squad to compete at the top end of League One this season.

The Derby boss has made a number of new additions including three new goalkeepers in Joe Wildsmith, Joseph Anang and Scott Loach.

Anang and Loach are yet to make their Rams debuts with Wildsmith being the chosen goalkeeper so far.

However Anang, who arrived at Pride Park on loan from West Ham earlier this month, will have to wait longer for his debut with Rosenior confirming he has picked up an injury in training.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, the manager revealed: “Joseph’s is really unfortunate, probably in the second session he a took a kick in training on his arm.

“He is probably going to be out for six weeks. There’s a small fracture in there.

“It could have been a lot worse and I am really disappointed for him but I know he will be a real asset to us moving forward.

“In the meantime, I think Joe Wildsmith has been a real positive for us. He’s had two clean sheet, he’s getting better and better with his feet and his build-up play and I couldn’t give him any more credit because I think he’s been outstanding.”

The hardest Derby County quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Where did the club finish in 2008/09? 16th 17th 18th 19th

Following their goalless draw with Fleetwood on Saturday, Derby sit eighth in the League One table, with eight points from five league games so far.

The Verdict:

Anang’s injury is no doubt a disappointing one for both himself and the club especially being sidelined for six weeks.

The goalkeeper was no doubt eager to push his way into the first team and provide that competition to Wildsmith in the hope of earning a place in the side.

That being said, Rosenior will be glad he brought a number of keepers into the club this summer with Scott Loach now available to be on the bench and provide that competition in training each week.

For Anang he will be hopeful for a quick recovery allowing him to come back into training and try to force his way into the team again.