Liam Rosenior provides fresh update on influential Derby County man

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that David McGoldrick will be involved against Barnsley this weekend.

The forward joined the Rams after leaving Sheffield United in the summer and his arrival was seen as a major coup considering he has played regularly in the top two divisions in recent years.

However, injury issues have prevented the former Ireland international from making his Derby debut, but that could change this weekend as Rosenior gave a positive update on the player when speaking to the club’s media.

“David McGoldrick has done a lot of training and he will be in the squad on Saturday. He’s great between the lines, can hold the ball up, find passes and score goals. He can play anywhere in the front five and he’ll add quality.”

It seems likely the 34-year-old will start from the bench on Saturday, with James Collins set to lead the line once again.

McGoldrick’s return will be a welcome boost for the manager as his side look to make it two wins from two at Pride Park this season when they come up against the Yorkshire side.

The verdict

This is great news for Derby as McGoldrick has the potential to be a key performer this season, with his experience and quality sure to help the team a lot on the pitch.

Rosenior hasn’t rushed the forward back, which was the sensible call, and he is now ready to play some part against the Tykes.

That gives Derby another option in the final third and you can be sure the player is eager to get out and feature for his new club.

