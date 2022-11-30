Liam Rosenior outlines what he wants for Hull City in January transfer market

Liam Rosenior has revealed he wants to bring in quick, high energy players as he looks to mould the Hull City squad in the way he wants.

The former Derby coach was named as Shota Arveladze’s successor earlier this month and whilst there is plenty of football to be played from now until the New Year, Rosenior is sure to have one eye on the window.

And, speaking at a fans forum in Turkey, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the new boss outlined the sort of qualities he wants from those who he will bring in.

“I love players with pace. I think it’s really important. We have players with pace, including one who’s injured at the moment in Allahyar (Sayyadmanesh). We’re looking to make the team better.

“I want players who if they make a mistake, want to get back on the ball again afterwards. I want the players to care about each other and look after each other. I can’t ask for anymore if they’re giving me 100 per cent. They are the three core values I look for.”

The Tigers are back in action against Watford on December 11.

The verdict

This is good for fans to get an insight into what Rosenior wants and most will agree that the team does need to add more pace to the side.

The World Cup break will have given the new boss and the recruitment team a chance to find the players that he wants and they will hope to act swiftly when the market does open.

In the meantime though, Rosenior will be focused on improving the current crop and more importantly picking up results over the next month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.