Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that the club will be looking to pursue a permanent move for Karl Darlow this summer instead of re-signing Nathan Baxter.

Baxter joined the Tigers for a second loan spell last year and an agreement was put in place for the goalkeeper to join the club on a full-time basis from Chelsea.

However, Hull are now not expected to sign Baxter who returned to Chelsea earlier this season to undergo his recovery from an ankle injury.

Baxter has not featured for the Tigers since their defeat to Reading in November.

Signed on loan from Newcastle United in the January transfer window, Darlow has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad in recent months.

The 32-year-old has made nine consecutive starts for Hull in the Championship and is expected to feature for his side in tonight's clash with Middlesbrough.

What has Liam Rosenior said about a fresh move for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow?

Ahead of Hull's meeting with Boro, Rosenior clarified the club's stance of a fresh move for Darlow.

Speaking to Hull Live, Rosenior said: "I think it's unlikely that Nathan will come back here, he's a very good goalkeeper, a great character and a great lad but with Karl being here, Karl at the moment is in the driving seat and he's someone who I'm looking forward to, hopefully, working with in the long-term if we can get that sorted out."

Asked whether talks have progressed with Newcastle over a permanent deal, Rosenior added: "No, we haven't.

"He's a Newcastle player, he's contracted to them and we'll have to assess what happens in the summer."

Would signing Karl Darlow on a permanent deal be a good move by Hull City?

When you consider that Darlow possesses a great deal of Championship experience, it would unquestionably be a good bit of business by Hull if they are able to sign him on a permanent deal.

The keeper knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division as he has made 149 appearances at this level during his career.

Having claimed four clean-sheets in the nine league games that he has participated in for Hull during his loan spell, Darlow will be hoping to add to this tally between now and the end of the term.

The only stumbling block the Tigers will have in this particular pursuit will be reaching an agreement over a fee for Darlow whose contract at Newcastle is set to run until 2025.