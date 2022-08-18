Liam Rosenior offers encouraging Derby County transfer update

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that they are close to making another new signing.

It has been a very busy summer for the Rams, which was always on the cards as they were finally taken over, with 13 new recruits coming into the club as they seek promotion back to the Championship.

Even though they’ve had a good start to the season, Rosenior still wants to add to his group ahead of the deadline and he offered an encouraging update on that front when speaking to Derbyshire Live.

“We’re close. I’ve said for a few weeks now that it takes time to get the right ones in. I think it’s really important for the fans to know that we are working hard to finalise the squad. What I don’t want to do is use up all my loan possibilities or make a quick snap decision because we all know things come up towards the end of the window – incomings and outgoings that you don’t expect.

“I want to be ready to be able to react to the market. We were really proactive early in the market but sometimes you’ve got to sit back and see what comes in the next week or so.”

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Rosenior and you have to say it’s a sensible approach as opportunities do come up late in the window that you may not expect.

Crucially, the early season form, with Derby picking up seven points from four games, shows they have done a good job so far, with the squad competitive and a good base in place.

Now, it’s about adding that final bit of quality if the chance arrives and Rosenior is seemingly confident that they will do more business.

