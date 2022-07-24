Liam Rosenior makes promising Derby County contract claim

Interim Derby County manager Liam Rosenior says he is confident that defender Craig Forsyth will sign a new contract with the club.

The left-back has been with the Rams since 2013, and has made 256 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring seven goals.

As things stand, the 33-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Pride Park expired earlier this summer, although he has featured in every pre-season friendly Derby have played this summer.

With talks apparently ongoing about a new deal, it now seems as though Rosenior is confident that Forsyth will still be a Derby player beyond the end of this summer.

Speaking about the chances of Forsyth signing a new contract with the club, Rosenior told Derbyshire Live: “Fozzy is someone who has been outstanding in the three years I’ve been here. He is someone I want around.

“He is going to be of huge value with his experience, his human qualities and his technical qualities. He showed that today with a great cross in the second half.

“He’s a massive part of my plans and hopefully, we will get things done sooner than later. I am really confident we will do. In terms of Fozzy, he wants to be here. I want him to be here.

“There are always hold-ups in contract negotiations. He’s got a beautiful young family and he needs to look out for their interests as well.

“It needs to be right for him and right for the club. There’s no fallout. You can see that in the way he has conducted himself. He’s a top professional and I can’t wait to have him in with us.”

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Derby are set to begin their League One campaign on Saturday, when Oxford United make the trip to Pride Park.

The Verdict

This is certainly an encouraging sign from a Derby County perspective.

The business the club has done in the transfer window in terms of signings, has leaned heavily towards bringing in players with plenty of experience.

Forsyth is obviously another who provides that, and his knowledge of the club could certainly help as these new arrivals look to settle in at Pride Park.

Add in the fact that he is a popular player around the club and fanbase, which means a new deal would go down very well, and this does feel like another positive sign for those associated with the Rams.