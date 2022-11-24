Liam Rosenior makes Hull City squad admission ahead of January transfer window

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that he wants to reduce the size of the squad he has inherited significantly moving forward.

The new Tigers chief has had a mixed start since he was named as Shota Arveladze’s successor, winning, drawing and losing in his first three games in charge.

Of course, it will take plenty of time for Rosenior to fully make his mark on the squad and he has revealed to BBC Humberside that one of the first priorities is going to be moving players on, as he explained why he wants to work with a smaller group.

“What I want to create is a squad where every single player feels like they are one suspension or one place away from playing. That creates real competition in training and a real togetherness and spirit which I want to help create here and Daws [Andy Dawson] has done a great job in starting. For me, that means 24 players.”

Hull have used 29 different players already this season, with the side sitting 20th in the table ahead of returning to action on December 11 at Watford.

The verdict

This makes a lot of sense from Rosenior and it will help create that team spirit and togetherness that he clearly wants to build at Hull City.

Of course, that means there will be some big decisions to be made in the coming windows and hopefully he will be given the freedom and backing to do just that by the owner.

In the meantime though, it’s all about getting results and ensuring the club move away from the relegation zone as quickly as possible.

