Liam Rosenior makes honest claim involving Derby County and free-agents

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has admitted that although the club are aware of the free-agents that are available, he is currently happy with the squad that was assembled during the summer transfer window.

Whereas the Rams are no longer able to purchase or loan in players due to the fact that the window is now shut until January, they can still sign players who are free-agents.

Following the completion of a takeover deal involving businessman David Clowes earlier this year, Derby managed to secure the services of a plethora of fresh faces.

Having made 14 signings, Derby will be aiming to push on in League One under the guidance of Rosenior.

The Rams have experienced a mixed start to life in the third-tier.

Whereas Rosenior’s side were able to seal maximum points in their clashes with Oxford United, Barnsley and Peterborough United, their progress has been hindered by defeats to Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming league fixtures, Rosenior has addressed the club’s stance on free-agents.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rosenior said: “I’m aware of the free agents who are out there.

“I was aware during the transfer window.

“From the transfer window closing, I’m very happy with this group.

“I want to work with this group.

“My focus is getting the maximum out of this group and making sure we get into every game with the best possible chance to win.”

The Verdict

Although Rosenior hasn’t decided to categorically rule out the possibility of signing free-agents, he is clearly content with the players that he already has at his disposal.

Whilst there are still some individuals out there who could potentially go on to excel in League One, it may take a considerable period of time for these players to get back up to speed.

Derby’s priority in the coming weeks will be to pick up positive results in the third-tier as they aim to climb the league standings.

Providing that the likes of James Collins, David McGoldrick and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are able to deliver the goods in an attacking sense for the Rams, there is no reason why they cannot go on to secure positive results in their upcoming fixtures.