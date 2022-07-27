Liam Rosenior makes Derby County transfer claim as Oxford United clash looms

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that whilst the club are closing in on completing moves for two players, they will need to be patient when it comes to these particular pursuits.

The Rams have already experienced a hectic summer when it comes to recruitment as they have had to completely overhaul their squad following their relegation from the Championship.

As well as parting ways with the likes of Tom Lawrence, Lee Buchanan and Louie Watson, Derby have managed to secure the services of a host of fresh faces.

Korey Smith became the Rams’ 11th signing of the current window earlier this month as he joined the club on a free transfer.

With Derby set to face Oxford United at Pride Park on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see who is given the nod to feature in this particular clash by Rosenior.

The Rams will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about in this particular fixture following what has been an extremely difficult period for the club.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture, Rosenior shared an update on Derby’s current transfer plans.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rosenior said: “We are still working really, really, hard.

“Patience is needed in every way at the moment, but what I won’t do is forsake what we really want in the market to get players in.

“That’s not the way I work so I am willing at the moment to go with what I’ve got to make sure we get the right targets in the building.

“There’s a couple that I said that we are really close to, but the process takes time.

“When we signed the likes of Conor Hourihane, James Chester and David McGoldrick that took three months of hard work to get them in.

“Hopefully it won’t take that long again but it takes time.

“There’s a process behind signing a player.

“It’s not like Football Manager where you just go and sign someone.”

Quiz: The big Derby County summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What year were Derby founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894

The Verdict

With Derby still in the market for players, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to make any progress in the coming weeks regarding their recruitment.

Given that the Rams are believed to be in the market for a goalkeeper, a winger and a full-back, they will need to be certain that their current targets are capable of delivering the goods in the League One before finalising moves.

Providing that Rosenior is able to secure the services of some classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, there is no reason why he cannot guide Derby to a positive start to the season.

The Rams will unquestionably be determined to challenge for an immediate return to the Championship in the upcoming term and thus the arrival of new players could potentially bolster their chances of achieving success.