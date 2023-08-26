Highlights Hull City's boss, Liam Rosenior, is confident that his side will be able to sign striker Keinan Davis from Aston Villa.

Davis has been in high-demand this summer, with Hull joined by Swansea City in pursuing the 25-year-old.

It has been suggested that a fee of £2million will have to be paid to Villa for the signing of the striker.

It seems Hull City fans may have reason to be hopeful that their side can win the race to sign striker Keinan Davis from Aston Villa in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That's after Tigers boss Liam Rosenior revealed he is confident that his side will be the ones to complete the signing of the 25-year-old.

Hull and Swansea racing to sign Davis

Hull have certainly been busy in the market this summer with a number of high profile and exciting signings, and it seems they are not done just yet.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Davis was discussing terms over a move to Hull, after the Championship side agreed a £2million fee with Aston Villa for his signing.

However, it has been suggested that there are other suitors for Davis, one of which appears to be Hull's Championship rivals Swansea City.

It has since been claimed that the Wales-based club are now also in talks with Villa over the potential signing of Davis, as they look for a replacement for Joel Piroe, following confirmation of his move to Leeds United.

What has Rosenior said about Hull's pursuit of Davis?

Despite that interest in the Aston Villa striker from elsewhere, it seems Rosenior is still optimistic that Davis will be a Hull player before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday night.

Providing an update on his side's pursuit of the 25-year-old on Friday night, Rosenior told Hull Live: "We're in negotiations and I think we're in a really good place with that.

"Keinan's a very good player and there's going to be interest from other clubs in him, but I think we are a very good fit for him, and it's a decision for him to make."

According to that report, Rosenior is expecting to discover Davis' decision on his next move, before the end of the weekend.

How has Davis' career gone so far?

Since making the step-up to Villa's first-team in the 2016/17 season, Davis has struggled to make an impact for the Midlands club, scoring just seven goals in 87 appearances.

He has however, had more success during spells out on loan elsewhere. The second half of the 2021/22 season saw him score five goals in 15 league games to help Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League.

That was followed by another stint in the second-tier last season, where he scored seven goals in 34 appearances for Watford, to help the Hornets to an 11th place finish in the Championship table.

Would Davis be a good signing for Hull or Swansea?

It does feel as though the signing of Davis would be a good one for either of these Championship sides.

Both sides do look as though they could benefit from the addition of an extra option in the centre forward position, and Davis would obviously offer them that.

Indeed, his experience at this level, not least in winning promotion with Forest, should make him a particularly useful option to fill that role going forward.

As a result, Hull fans will surely be hoping that the confidence Rosenior has about getting this deal over the line, is not misplaced.