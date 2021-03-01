Liam Rosenior makes admission about Derby County individual

Derby County coach, Liam Rosenior, has teased that there’s more to come from Kamil Jozwiak as the winger continues to settle into life in a new country and with a new club.

Jozwiak was signed back in the summer, agreeing a four-year deal with the Rams and taking a step into the unknown with regard to the Championship.

The 22-year-old has made 28 appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal and registering two assists for the Rams in a difficult season for the club all-round.

However, it is the view of his coach, Rosenior, that things will only get better from here and that the winger will be worth watching out for when it comes to the 2021/22 season.

As per Ryan Conway at The Athletic, Wayne Rooney’s assistant said: “Moving country in a pandemic, the human element of moving football clubs sometimes isn’t taken into account. Kamil hasn’t been able to see his girlfriend or visit a restaurant.

“He’s so coachable. His defensive work is great, he works his socks off. I’m really excited for what Kamil can do next season.”

Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest has left Derby 18th in the Championship table, nine points above the relegation zone.

They are in action tomorrow evening when they take on play-off hopefuls, Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Jozwiak is a player that’s got a lot of potential.

Whether we’ve seen his very best this season, I’m not so sure, but there’s been enough signs to suggest he could be a real success story at Pride Park.

Rosenior clearly sees that in him and it will be interesting to see what the next 12 months bring.

In a settled side under Rooney, Jozwiak could take off.

