Liam Rosenior issues Hull City backroom staff update regarding Tom Huddlestone and Shay Given

New Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior is planning on bringing in more faces to his backroom staff, but he has ruled out former Tigers team-mate Tom Huddlestone and also Shay Given as being additions.

Rosenior has gotten off to a fantastic start as Hull’s new boss with a draw on the road against Millwall in his debut before guiding them to his first win on Tuesday night away at Cardiff City.

It is Rosenior’s first role as a permanent head coach, having spent time as interim boss of Derby County for the opening two months of the 2022-23 League One season, and he’s brought an assistant with him from Pride Park in Justin Walker.

There are gaps to fill in the dugout though at the MKM Stadium, but they will not be filled by Huddlestone or Given.

Huddlestone played alongside Rosenior at Hull between 2013 and 2015, whilst Given was on the coaching staff of Derby County of Wayne Rooney with the Tigers’ new man in charge.

Whilst the potential new names remain a mystery, Rosenior has categorically ruled out the duo of being in the running.

“No. I love Tom but he has got a great job at Man United,” Rosenior told BBC Humberside following the win over Cardiff.

“I said to him that one day we will work together but it won’t be this time.

“Shay is another one, it is not Shay.

“He had a fantastic career and is a great coach but he is not the person I am speaking about.”

The Verdict

It would perhaps be wise for Rosenior to try and add someone of considerable experience in football as one of his assistants.

As far as experience in the senior ranks goes, Justin Walker only has a couple of years under his belt, so getting someone else’s know-how who has been there and done it could be ideal.

Looking at Rosenior’s first two results though, he already appears to have gotten to grips with the squad, even though there are still many players to return from their injuries.

Rosenior is now set to get a full month on the training pitch with his new side as the Championship stops for the FIFA World Cup, and that means they could be an even better side in December onwards.