Liam Rosenior has confirmed Aaron Connolly will not feature again this season.

The Irishman has suffered yet another setback in his recovery process, which has now ruled him out of next week’s final fixture with Luton Town.

That could spell the end of Connolly’s career at the MKM Stadium as he is set to return to Brighton in the summer.

However, there is some positive news in the potential return of Ryan Longman and Oscar Estupinan.

Hull City injury news

The pair both trained on the grass and have been out running, so Rosenior is hopeful that they can both feature next week.

A decision will be made closer to the game, but the former defender is optimistic in their recovery.

However, he revealed he is devastated by the setback suffered by the Ireland international.

"Aaron has had a small setback again on his toe and he's going back for a second opinion (from a doctor) which is devastating to me," said Rosenior, via Hull Live.

"Oscar is back running, and he was back running with Ryan Longman who will be back available for next week, and we'll make that decision next week."

Hull moved up to 14th in the Championship table with a 1-1 draw on the weekend against an in-form Swansea City side.

The Tigers have steered well clear of any potential relegation battle since the appointment of Rosenior midway through the campaign.

Hull go into the final game next week without anything tangible to play for, which will be a relief in many ways given where the club was in the early stages of the season.

The Tigers face promotion-chasing Luton Town on 8 May.

Is Liam Rosenior the right man to take Hull City forward?

Rosenior has done a really solid job with Hull and has turned things around well to keep the team safely in the Championship.

This summer could be a big one for the Tigers as promotion is a clear ambition at the club.

Rosenior is still relatively inexperienced at this level but has shown a great talent for improving players while bringing an attractive style of play.

He seems the best fit for the club at the moment and deserves the chance to prove he can lead Hull back to the Premier League.

Connolly’s injury setback means he may have played his final game for the club, and a decision will need to be made by Rosenior as to whether he feels Hull should pursue a permanent move in the summer.