Liam Rosenior highlights 4 things he wants to see from his Hull City side

Liam Rosenior has opened up on what he expects from his Hull City side going forward.

The new Tigers boss earned a 0-0 draw for his first game in charge, taking a point from their trip to face Millwall at the Den.

Despite a red card for Oscar Estupinan in the 37th minute, Hull managed to hold on to share the spoils with Gary Rowett’s side.

The 37-year old took plenty of positives from the first result of his reign, and claimed that there were key traits evident in their performance that he wants to see improve.

He believes the fight and determination from their performance was impressive, and has highlighted those aspects of their game that he wants to see more of throughout his time at the club.

“I was delighted after the game,” said Rosenior, via Hull’s Twitter.

“I want to see heart, fight, determination and character and they showed that in bucket-loads.

“I couldn’t be happier with the players.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Hull City players play for now?

1 of 24 Andrew Robertson? Norwich City Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool

The draw kept the team outside of the relegation zone, sitting just one point above West Brom.

The result also ended a two-game losing streak that had dropped the team to within touching distance of the bottom three.

Rosenior’s side are now 21st in the Championship table.

Up next for Hull is a trip to Cardiff City on 8 November.

The Verdict

Getting a draw at the Den has to be seen as a great result given how well Millwall have performed at home this season.

To do so with 10 men only adds to how well earned the point was, and gives Rosenior plenty of reason to be happy.

Cardiff represents a tricky fixture against a very inconsistent side.

Rosenior will be targeting a win, but the absence of Estupinan will make things more difficult as the forward has been a key cog of the team’s attack so far this season.