Liam Rosenior gives verdict on the impact a World Cup break can have at Hull City

Liam Rosenior believes the World Cup break can be beneficial to his plans at Hull City.

The Tigers have gone into the four week pause in the season with a disappointing last minute defeat to Reading.

Rosenior has only overseen three games in charge at the MKM Stadium, winning one, losing one and drawing the other.

Those results have left the club 20th in the Championship table going into the international tournament.

The Hull boss believes the upcoming weeks will give him a chance to assess his squad and how they have performed so far this season.

He admitted that the result at the weekend does not impact his feelings on the break and is happy with the chance to work with the team away from the hectic league schedule.

“There’s no such thing as [time off] for a manager,” said Rosenior, via The Yorkshire Post.

“You are thinking 24/7 about it to improve.

“It will be a really good time for me and my staff to assess everything – the squad and our performances as a group.

“I am happy with the break, regardless of the [Reading] result.

“It would not have been one where if we’d won the game I am saying ‘I wish we could continue.’

“It will give me the time I need to get the processes in place that I need to make this team a better team.”

Rosenior arrived at the start of November as the club’s latest managerial appointment, replacing Shota Arveladze in the role.

The Georgian was dismissed having overseen a poor start to the season.

Rosenior will be aiming to lift the team up the Championship table, with their first fixture back from the break coming against Watford on 11 December.

The Verdict

Having a break for this Hull team seems like the best outcome following their poor start to the season.

This will allow Rosenior proper time to work with the team on how he wants them to play.

The last few weeks have been too busy with fixtures to have too much time on the training ground with the squad.

This break will effectively be a pre-season, which should be to the benefit of Rosenior given he has just arrived at the club.