Liam Rosenior gives verdict on Derby County performance following Charlton Athletic defeat

Liam Rosenior has admitted a sloppy performance from Derby County proved costly on Saturday.

The Rams fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Charlton Athletic, courtesy of a strike from Corey Taylor-Blackett in the second half.

The Derby boss does not believe it was a game of two halves and that the hosts were dominant throughout the entire 90 minutes, but he was unhappy with the slow start to the second half which led to the concession of the match deciding goal.

Rosenior was pleased with the introduction of Louie Sibley, who was also impressive off the bench last week against Oxford United, including setting up Conor Hourihane for the winning goal of the game.

The midfielder is on the cusp of making his first start for the team following his recent displays, with the manager singled him out following the game on Saturday.

“I think the first 15 minutes of the second half was sloppy, and we let them back into the game but then again I thought after that 15 minutes I brought Louie on and he made a difference and we were in complete control of the game again,” said Rosenior, via Derbyshire Live.

“And then we give a goal away from our corner so it’s a breakaway, after that they defend really deep and make it really difficult and fair play to them.

“I wouldn’t say it was a game of two halves at all, we were in complete control and complete dominance, created numerous chances and in terms of the performance I cannot be disappointed. The only thing I am disappointed in is the result.”

The defeat leaves Derby with three points from their opening two games of the new season. This is Rosenior’s first defeat in charge of the first team squad, but the Rams return to action midweek in the League Cup against Mansfield Town.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing result for Derby but there have been encouraging signs over the last couple of weeks.

The Rams have played well, but haven’t been able to convert their possession into goals. There are areas that the team can still be improved upon, but the signs of progress so far under Rosenior bodes well for the season ahead.

The game against Mansfield Town midweek offers the team an opportunity to continue getting into a good rhythm and to put behind them Saturday’s result.