Liam Rosenior gives honest thoughts on Derby County’s latest run of form after 2-2 draw with Luton

Derby County may be struggling at the bottom end of the league table but it hasn’t stopped them from fighting hard and picking up some impressive results in recent weeks – and the club’s assistant boss Liam Rosenior has now praised his side, telling RamsTV that their ‘performance levels are right up there.’

The Rams have been plunged into a relegation fight after being docked points for entering administration. They haven’t let it affect them though and have already reached a positive points total again and, having picked up draws against Preston and Luton this week, are now getting closer and closer to escaping the drop zone entirely.

Only a true expert on Derby County will get these 27 Rams quiz questions correct

1 of 27 1. Who was Derby's top scorer last season? Tom Lawrence Colin Kazim-Richards Jason Knight Martyn Waghorn

Despite the youthfulness of his side and the lack of wealth currently available at the club, Wayne Rooney has worked wonders so far in getting his side performing well against teams higher up the league. Now, the club’s assistant boss Liam Rosenior has spoken out to RamsTV (via the club’s official website) to praise the showings from his side and claimed he feels their performances have ‘warranted more than the points we’ve picked up.’

He said: “It’s always better to be frustrated when you’re still unbeaten. I think it goes to show and all credit to the players because I think the performances have warranted more than the points we’ve picked up.

“We know our performance levels are right up there in terms of this league, but we just need to convert our chances and keep the back door shut.”

The side only narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier at the end of the last campaign, with only a point against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season keeping them in the Championship.

They have since started this season relatively well and have picked up some positive results – only for the administrators to walk in the door and the points to be deducted off their total.

However, if the Rams continue to perform to the standard they have so far this year for the remainder of the campaign, then they will surely be putting the drop zone in their rear view mirror soon enough in the league.

The Verdict

Liam Rosenior is right in saying that Derby have got their performances levels fairly high in the league so far. They picked up a clean sheet against Preston and looked the livelier of the two teams in the first half and they twice took the lead against Luton too.

If they can start converting some of these draws into wins – and can continue to find the back of the net regularly despite their youth – then they could start to pick up more wins. If they do, then Rooney could lead them out of the relegation zone sooner rather than later.