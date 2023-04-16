Liam Rosenior has given an injury update ahead of Hull City’s clash with Middlesbrough midweek.

The Tigers drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to go 15th in the Championship table.

But a number of absentees has seen Rosenior draft in the likes of Harry Vaughan and Alfie Taylor to the side.

Who will be absent for Hull’s clash with Middlesbrough?

Aaron Connolly, Oscar Estupinan, Cyrus Christie and Benjamin Tetteh all missed the draw with Rovers and none of them are expected to make a return any time soon.

Connolly has even suffered a setback in his recovery, while Alfie Jones, Ryan Longman and Tobias Figueiredo all also missed the draw with Rovers.

Only Longman has a chance at making his return on Wednesday night, although Jones and Figueiredo’s issues aren’t expected to be serious.

Rosenior is also hopeful that Dimitrios Pelkas has not suffered too serious of a knock having collided with Sammie Szmodics in stoppage time.

Despite the absences, the Hull boss praised his squad for adapting well to the changes necessitated by these injuries.

"[Alfie Jones] felt his quad which is not ideal," said Rosenior, via Hull Live.

"It's not serious but it's not one that I can take a risk with.

"He's been outstanding, but then it sums up the group.

“Callum Elder slots in at left-back, Jacob Greaves moves across and Sean McLoughlin goes to play on the right side and he's left-footed, I thought he was magnificent.

"That's the attitude and character of the players at the moment, no matter what's thrown at us.

“No strikers, we're playing with midfield players up front and we're trying everything, it's making me be creative in the way that we play and I'm enjoying the challenge.

"It's a great test for me as a young manager.

“I'm really liking the change of shape that we've had in the last four games, and it's something that we can work on in the off-season.

"We're going to go to Middlesbrough pretty much down to the bare bones again, but the players are standing up to the challenge and it's going to be some challenge on Wednesday.

"We're up to our necks in injuries but I've got to give credit to the players because they're giving me absolutely everything."

Can Hull manage despite this injury crisis?

Fortunately for Rosenior, Hull’s position in the table is relatively secure.

The Tigers are 11 points clear of the relegation zone with just four games to go, and the play-off places are a distant 10 points away.

That gives Rosenior the chance to experiment with his remaining squad for the final few games of the campaign.

This freedom should take the pressure off the team and allow for others to prove their worth ahead of what could be a busy summer ahead for the Tigers.