Liam Rosenior explains transfer approach at Derby County as new season edges closer to commencement

Liam Rosenior has revealed that Derby County are in the market for Premier League loans in what remains of this summer transfer window, whilst in conversation with Derbyshire Live.

The 38-year-old has welcomed 11 players to Pride Park this summer as the Rams look to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Now less than a week before the new EFL campaign kicks off, Rosenior has also stated that he is not in any rush to complete his summer business at Derby.

Providing a transfer window update to Derbyshire Live, Rosenior said: “When you are looking for quality players, I don’t want to rush.

“I want players who are right for the group. I want to take my time and make sure, come January/February we are in the right shape.

“Sometimes with the better players, you have to wait a little bit longer in terms of loans especially.

“We are in the loan market for players who are in first-team squads in the Premier League. I want to wait for them. We will give them an opportunity to come and if they do I will be absolutely delighted with the business we’ve done.”

The verdict

Derby have added real quality to the squad thus far, and whilst their options still look slightly on the thinner side of the scale, there is no point in adding players for the sake of adding bodies.

Adding players later on in the window could mean that the Rams may endure a slower start than they would have been hoping for, however, it has been a positive pre-season for Rosenior’s men.

With some Premier League clubs still on tour, Derby will be waiting to hear what certain clubs believe the next step will be regarding certain players from the top tier.

It will be interesting to see exactly how much more business will be conducted over the next few weeks at Derby.