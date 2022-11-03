Liam Rosenior explains the style of play he wants from his Hull City side

Liam Rosenior has vowed to implement an attacking approach as he prepares for his first game as Hull City boss.

The 38-year-old, who enjoyed a five-year spell with the Tigers as a player, was named as Shota Arveladze’s successor earlier today on a deal that runs until 2025.

This will be Rosenior’s first permanent managerial spell, although he was interim manager at Derby for the start of the current campaign.

So, fans can look at the Rams to get an idea of what Rosenior is about and he outlined the approach he will encourage when speaking to the Yorkshire Post at his official unveiling this afternoon.

“I want to dominate and play out from the back. I want to have players in high attacking positions, constant full width to stretch the opposition but I also want an energy, an intensity and a pressing without the ball. You’ll see it.”

The first game for the new boss is a challenging one, as he takes Hull to the capital where they will face Millwall, who have won seven of their nine league games at The Den this season.

The verdict

This was a good chance for Hull fans to hear about Rosenior’s plans and they will surely have been excited about what he had to say.

Of course, talk is cheap, but he is someone who clearly has an idea of how he wants his team to play and the group will like the attacking approach that he will encourage.

Due to Hull’s position though, Rosenior knows it’s all about results as they’re firmly in a relegation battle right now and need to get out of it and up the table as quickly as possible.

